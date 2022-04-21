QQQ
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Provides Protection For At Least Six Months In High-Risk Individuals

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2022 6:31 AM | 1 min read
  • AstraZeneca plc AZN shared detailed results from the PROVENT Phase 3 pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) trial of Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), formerly AZD7442.
  • The data showed that Evusheld reduced the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 77% in the primary analysis and 83% in the six-month follow-up analysis, compared to placebo. 
  • There were no cases of severe disease or COVID-19-related deaths in the Evusheld group through the six-month follow-up.
  • Related: EMA Recommends Approval Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy, Evusheld.
  • Additional pharmacokinetic data showed that Evusheld concentrations remained elevated in serum for six months after administration, supporting that a single dose could provide long-term protection against COVID-19 lasting at least six months.
  • The data were published online today in the New England Journal of Medicine.  
  • In the primary analysis, symptomatic COVID-19 occurred in 8/3441 (0.2%) and 17/1731 (1.0%) participants in the Evusheld and placebo groups.
  • In the extended follow-up analysis, symptomatic COVID-19 occurred in 11/3441 (0.3%) and 31/1731 (1.8%) participants in the Evusheld and placebo groups.
  • Efficacy was generally consistent across participant subgroups, where evaluable.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.28% at $69.04 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

