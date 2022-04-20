FDA Rejects Teva - MedinCell's Schizophrenia Candidate

by

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's TEVA U.S. affiliate and MedinCell SA MDCLF have received FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding TV-46000/mdc-IRM for schizophrenia.

Teva is reviewing its next steps based on the letter and will work closely with FDA to address their recommendations.

Teva Reports Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Schizophrenia Trial. The application included Phase 3 data from two pivotal studies that evaluated the efficacy, long-term safety, and tolerability of TV-46000 as a treatment for patients with schizophrenia.

Price Action: TEVA shares are down 4.42% at $9.73 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

