FDA Rejects Teva - MedinCell's Schizophrenia Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 7:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's TEVA U.S. affiliate and MedinCell SA MDCLF have received FDA Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding TV-46000/mdc-IRM for schizophrenia.
  • The drug candidate is risperidone extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use.
  • Teva is reviewing its next steps based on the letter and will work closely with FDA to address their recommendations.
  • Related: Teva Reports Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Schizophrenia Trial.
  • The application included Phase 3 data from two pivotal studies that evaluated the efficacy, long-term safety, and tolerability of TV-46000 as a treatment for patients with schizophrenia.
  • Price Action: TEVA shares are down 4.42% at $9.73 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral