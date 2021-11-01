 Skip to main content

Teva Reports Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Schizophrenia Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:30am   Comments
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVAannounced results from the Phase 3 trial comparing TV-46000/mdc-IRM once monthly (q1m) and TV-46000/mdc-IRM once every two months (q2m) with placebo for schizophrenia patients who underwent stabilization on oral risperidone. 
  • Results showed treatment with TV-46000 (overall, q1m or q2m) significantly prolonged time to relapse, decreased proportions of patients with impending relapse at week 24, and demonstrated a significant increase in proportions maintaining stability. 
  • The most common adverse reactions were nasopharyngitis, increased weight, and extrapyramidal disorder.
  • Time to impending relapse significantly favored TV-46000 with overall: 0.283; q1m: 0.200 and q2m: 0.375 versus placebo. 
  • TV-46000 also prolonged the time to relapse by 3.5, 5.0, and 2.7 times, respectively, versus placebo. 
  • Proportions of patients with impending relapse at week 24 were significantly lower for TV‑46000 (overall: 9%; q1m: 7%; q2m: 11%) versus placebo (28%).
  • Price Action: TEVA shares are up 2.06% at $8.92 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

