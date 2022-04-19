Hoth Therapeutics Adds New Pipeline Program For Stroke, Brain Injury

by

Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH has added a new asset, HT-TBI, as a novel, point-of-care therapy to treat secondary brain injury resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

has added a new asset, HT-TBI, as a novel, point-of-care therapy to treat secondary brain injury resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI, emergency healthcare professionals, and military personnel.

Related: Hoth Therapeutics' Novel Cancer Drug Prevented Cell Growth, Induced Cell Death Over 72 hours.

Hoth Therapeutics' Novel Cancer Drug Prevented Cell Growth, Induced Cell Death Over 72 hours. Ischemic stroke results from the obstruction to the brain blood supply, resulting in cell death and secondary brain injury triggered due to cellular stress.

TBIs occur due to physical or mechanical trauma to the brain but are also associated with secondary brain injury.

HT-TBI is the second drug in the Hoth Pipeline to target neurological disorders. HT-ALZ, another Hoth central nervous system asset, is under development to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Price Action: HOTH shares are up 3.37% at $0.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.