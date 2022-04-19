Hoth Therapeutics Adds New Pipeline Program For Stroke, Brain Injury

- Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH has added a new asset, HT-TBI, as a novel, point-of-care therapy to treat secondary brain injury resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI).
- HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI, emergency healthcare professionals, and military personnel.
- Related: Hoth Therapeutics' Novel Cancer Drug Prevented Cell Growth, Induced Cell Death Over 72 hours.
- Ischemic stroke results from the obstruction to the brain blood supply, resulting in cell death and secondary brain injury triggered due to cellular stress.
- TBIs occur due to physical or mechanical trauma to the brain but are also associated with secondary brain injury.
- HT-TBI is the second drug in the Hoth Pipeline to target neurological disorders. HT-ALZ, another Hoth central nervous system asset, is under development to treat Alzheimer's disease.
- Price Action: HOTH shares are up 3.37% at $0.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
