QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Hoth Therapeutics Adds New Pipeline Program For Stroke, Brain Injury

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 3:29 PM | 1 min read
  • Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH has added a new asset, HT-TBI, as a novel, point-of-care therapy to treat secondary brain injury resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). 
  • HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI, emergency healthcare professionals, and military personnel.
  • Related: Hoth Therapeutics' Novel Cancer Drug Prevented Cell Growth, Induced Cell Death Over 72 hours.
  • Ischemic stroke results from the obstruction to the brain blood supply, resulting in cell death and secondary brain injury triggered due to cellular stress.
  • TBIs occur due to physical or mechanical trauma to the brain but are also associated with secondary brain injury.
  • HT-TBI is the second drug in the Hoth Pipeline to target neurological disorders. HT-ALZ, another Hoth central nervous system asset, is under development to treat Alzheimer's disease.
  • Price Action: HOTH shares are up 3.37% at $0.66 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral