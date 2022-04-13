QQQ
Amryt Posts Long-Term Safety, Efficacy Mycapssa Data In Acromegaly Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 10:17 AM | 1 min read

Amryt Pharma Plc AMYT has presented long-term from the 2nd year open-label extension (OLE) of its Phase 3 OPTIMAL trial of Mycapssa (octreotide capsules in acromegaly.

  • The trial compared long-term safety and efficacy data of Mycapssa to placebo for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly, a hormonal disorder in which the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone during adulthood.
  • The data demonstrated that 100% of evaluable patients who entered the 2nd year OLE phase of the study as responders - insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) within normal limits - maintained their long-term biochemical response at the end of the study.
  • IGF-1 levels were stably maintained within normal limits at the end of the OLE period.
  • Growth hormone (GH) levels also improved at the end of the OLE period.
  • The long-term safety profile of Mycapssa during the OLE was consistent with that observed in prior studies.
  • Price Action: AMYT shares are up 1.97% at $7.76 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

