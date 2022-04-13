Artelo Shares Jump On Favorable Preclinical Data In Cancer-Related Muscle-Wasting Syndrome

by

Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL says its ART27.13 shows promising preclinical results in protecting human muscle cells from cancer-induced muscle degeneration (cachexia) via a CB2 mediated mechanism of action.

says its ART27.13 shows promising preclinical results in protecting human muscle cells from cancer-induced muscle degeneration (cachexia) via a CB2 mediated mechanism of action. ART27.13 is a peripherally selective G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) full agonist currently in clinical development for cancer-related anorexia.

"These exciting early results demonstrate that ART27.13 can reduce negative effects of chemicals produced by multiple cancers on human muscle fibers," added Saoirse O'Sullivan, Ph.D., Vice President Translational Science, Artelo Biosciences.

"We look forward to seeing how these results may translate into the ongoing CAReS study currently in the final stages of enrolling cohort 3 at six clinical trial sites in the United Kingdom and Ireland."

Cachexia is a multi-organ and often irreversible muscle-wasting syndrome associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses.

Price Action: ARTL shares are up 37.70% at $0.58 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.