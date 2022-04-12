AbbVie Releases New Data From Mid-Stage Navitoclax Combo Trial In Bone Marrow Cancer

AbbVie Inc ABBV has announced new data from a Phase 2 trial of navitoclax combined with ruxolitinib in myelofibrosis patients at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting.

The results presented at AACR 2022 were from REFINE Phase 2 trial, which included patients with myelofibrosis who had progressed on or had a suboptimal response to at least 12 weeks of ruxolitinib monotherapy.

In the exploratory analysis of 32 evaluable patients, 12 (38%) had a ≥1 grade improvement in bone marrow fibrosis (BMF).

For driver gene variant allele frequency (VAF) reduction, 26 patients were evaluable, and 6 (23%) achieved a ≥20% reduction at week 24.

Five patients achieved both BMF and VAF responses.

Median overall survival (OS) for all patients was not reached.

For patients who had a ≥1 grade improvement, BMF median OS was not reached compared with 28.5 months for patients who did not experience an improvement.

Similarly, median OS was also not reached for patients who achieved a ≥20% driver gene VAF reduction versus 28.5 months for patients who did not.

All 34 patients (100%) experienced at least one adverse event (AE), and 15 (44%) experienced a serious adverse event (SAE).

Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.11% at $169.85 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.