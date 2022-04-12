QQQ
AbbVie Releases New Data From Mid-Stage Navitoclax Combo Trial In Bone Marrow Cancer

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 12, 2022 9:37 AM | 1 min read

AbbVie Inc ABBV has announced new data from a Phase 2 trial of navitoclax combined with ruxolitinib in myelofibrosis patients at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting. 

  • The results presented at AACR 2022 were from REFINE Phase 2 trial, which included patients with myelofibrosis who had progressed on or had a suboptimal response to at least 12 weeks of ruxolitinib monotherapy. 
  • In the exploratory analysis of 32 evaluable patients, 12 (38%) had a ≥1 grade improvement in bone marrow fibrosis (BMF). 
  • For driver gene variant allele frequency (VAF) reduction, 26 patients were evaluable, and 6 (23%) achieved a ≥20% reduction at week 24. 
  • Five patients achieved both BMF and VAF responses. 
  • Median overall survival (OS) for all patients was not reached. 
  • For patients who had a ≥1 grade improvement, BMF median OS was not reached compared with 28.5 months for patients who did not experience an improvement. 
  • Similarly, median OS was also not reached for patients who achieved a ≥20% driver gene VAF reduction versus 28.5 months for patients who did not.
  • All 34 patients (100%) experienced at least one adverse event (AE), and 15 (44%) experienced a serious adverse event (SAE).
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.11% at $169.85 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

