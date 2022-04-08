Why Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

by

Bicycle Therapeutics plc BCYC has announced interim Phase 1 results from the Phase 1/2 trial of BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The data will be presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

Patients were treated until disease progression or intolerable toxicity, with tumor assessments for response per RECIST taken every two months.

One dose-limiting toxicity (Grade 3 abnormal physical weakness) was reported at the 7.5 mg/m2 weekly dose level. Six patients (18%) experienced an SAE, with only one related SAE (vomiting).

In the urothelial carcinoma (UC) 5 mg/m2 cohort, a 50% overall response rate and a 75% disease control rate were observed.

4/8 patients with a complete response (CR) or partial response (PR), including 1/8 patients with a CR and 3/8 patients with a PR, and 2/8 patients (25%) with stable disease (SD).

BT8009 exhibits a promising preliminary tolerability profile and preliminary antitumor activity.

The molecule will continue to be explored in the current dose-escalation/dose-expansion study of BT8009 monotherapy and combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY Opdivo (nivolumab).

Opdivo (nivolumab). Price Action: BCYC shares are up 25.40% at $47.34 during the market session on the last check Friday.

