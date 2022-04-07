Europe Approves Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent For Asthma Patients Aged 6-11 Years With Type 2 Inflammation

The European Commission (EC) has expanded the marketing authorization for Dupixent (dupilumab) for use in children aged 6 to 11 years as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with type 2 inflammation.

The inflammation is characterized by raised blood eosinophils and/or raised fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), inadequately controlled with medium to high dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) and another medicinal product for maintenance treatment.

The approval is based on Phase 3 VOYAGE trial data in 408 children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma.

Patients who added Dupixent to standard-of-care experienced substantially reduced rates of severe asthma attacks, with a 65% and 59% average reduction over one year compared to placebo.

Improved lung function was observed as early as two weeks and sustained for up to 52 weeks.

Improved asthma control, with 81% and 79% of patients reporting a clinically meaningful improvement at 24 weeks, based on disease symptoms and impact, compared to 64% and 69% of placebo patients, respectively.

Reduced systemic corticosteroid use by 66% and 59% over one year compared to placebo.

Sanofi SA SNY and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN are jointly developing Dupilumab under a global collaboration agreement.

