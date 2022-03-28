QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Regeneron-Sanofi's Dupixent Significantly Improved Signs, Symptoms In Chronic Itchy Skin Disease

by Vandana Singh
March 28, 2022 7:04 AM | 1 min read

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN and Sanofi SA SNY have presented detailed results from the Phase 3 PRIME2 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2022 Annual Meeting. 

  • The companies previously announced topline results from PRIME2 and a second trial, called PRIME, investigating the use of Dupixent in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis. 
  • Prurigo nodularis is often described as painful with burning, stinging, and tingling of the skin. People experience intense, persistent itch with thick skin lesions (called nodules). 
  • The PRIME2 trial met its primary and all key secondary endpoints.
  • 37% of Dupixent patients experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline compared to 22% of placebo patients at week 12, the primary endpoint.
  • Nearly three times as many Dupixent patients experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline at week 24: (58% vs. 20%).
  • Nearly three times as many Dupixent patients achieved clear or almost clear skin at week 24: 45% of Dupixent patients compared to 16% of placebo patients.
  • Related: Sanofi - Regeneron's Dupixent Under FDA Priority Review For Children Under 5 Years With Atopic Dermatitis.
  • Results from the confirmatory PRIME trial will be presented at an upcoming medical congress. 
  • The companies plan to file regulatory submissions for Dupixent in prurigo nodularis in 1H of 2022.
  • Price Action: REGN shares closed 0.04% at $680.03 and SNY stock closed 0.66% higher at $51.53 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral