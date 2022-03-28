Regeneron-Sanofi's Dupixent Significantly Improved Signs, Symptoms In Chronic Itchy Skin Disease

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN and Sanofi SA SNY have presented detailed results from the Phase 3 PRIME2 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) 2022 Annual Meeting.

The companies previously announced topline results from PRIME2 and a second trial, called PRIME, investigating the use of Dupixent in adults with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis.

Prurigo nodularis is often described as painful with burning, stinging, and tingling of the skin. People experience intense, persistent itch with thick skin lesions (called nodules).

The PRIME2 trial met its primary and all key secondary endpoints.

37% of Dupixent patients experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline compared to 22% of placebo patients at week 12, the primary endpoint.

Nearly three times as many Dupixent patients experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in itch from baseline at week 24: (58% vs. 20%).

Nearly three times as many Dupixent patients achieved clear or almost clear skin at week 24: 45% of Dupixent patients compared to 16% of placebo patients.

Sanofi - Regeneron's Dupixent Under FDA Priority Review For Children Under 5 Years With Atopic Dermatitis. Results from the confirmatory PRIME trial will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

The companies plan to file regulatory submissions for Dupixent in prurigo nodularis in 1H of 2022.

Price Action: REGN shares closed 0.04% at $680.03 and SNY stock closed 0.66% higher at $51.53 on Friday.