Iovance Outlines Frontline Melanoma Strategy For Lifileucel / Pembrolizumab Combo Therapy

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 6:18 AM | 1 min read

The FDA has provided feedback regarding Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc's  IOVA proposed matrix of potency assays for its upcoming Biologics License Application (BLA) for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma. 

  • The company received positive feedback from the FDA on its potency assay matrix and its proprietary cell co-culture assay included in the potency assay matrix. 
  • Based on this response, Iovance expects to request a pre-BLA meeting in July 2022 and complete a BLA submission for lifileucel by August 2022.
  • Related: Iovance's Lifileucel Combo Shows Encouraging Response Rates In Advanced Cancers.
  • Additionally, Iovance plans to open a Phase 3 study for lifileucel combined with Merck& Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) naïve frontline metastatic melanoma in late 2022. 
  • Updated data from the combination cohort of lifileucel and pembrolizumab in ICI naïve patients demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 67%. 
  • Eight out of 12 patients had a confirmed objective response, including three complete and five partial responses. 
  • Six of the eight responders had an ongoing response at the time of the last data cut, and five responders had a duration of response of more than one year. 
  • Price Action: IOVA shares are up 4.11% at $17.24 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

