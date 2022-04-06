Iovance Outlines Frontline Melanoma Strategy For Lifileucel / Pembrolizumab Combo Therapy

The FDA has provided feedback regarding Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc's IOVA proposed matrix of potency assays for its upcoming Biologics License Application (BLA) for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma.

The company received positive feedback from the FDA on its potency assay matrix and its proprietary cell co-culture assay included in the potency assay matrix.

Based on this response, Iovance expects to request a pre-BLA meeting in July 2022 and complete a BLA submission for lifileucel by August 2022.

Additionally, Iovance plans to open a Phase 3 study for lifileucel combined with Merck& Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) naïve frontline metastatic melanoma in late 2022.

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) naïve frontline metastatic melanoma in late 2022. Updated data from the combination cohort of lifileucel and pembrolizumab in ICI naïve patients demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 67%.

Eight out of 12 patients had a confirmed objective response, including three complete and five partial responses.

Six of the eight responders had an ongoing response at the time of the last data cut, and five responders had a duration of response of more than one year.

