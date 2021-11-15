 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iovance's Lifileucel Combo Shows Encouraging Response Rates In Advanced Cancers
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:
Iovance's Lifileucel Combo Shows Encouraging Response Rates In Advanced Cancers
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced data for lifileucel in combination with Merck Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced cancers.
  • Data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting.
  • Early-line treatment with single-agent pembrolizumab achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 33% in patients with advanced melanoma and 17% in head and neck cancer patients.
  • Cervical cancer patients previously treated with standard-of-care systemic therapy achieved an ORR of 11%-14% with pembrolizumab monotherapy.
  • In cervical cancer, melanoma, and head & neck cancer cohorts, ORR was 57.1%, 60%, and 38.9%, respectively.
  • The treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) profile across all three cohorts was consistent with the underlying disease and known adverse event (AE) profiles.
  • Also Read: Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial.
  • Price Action: IOVA shares are down 8.23% at $19.34 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + IOVA)

70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Oncorus, Gaeta Therapeutics Ink Cancer Candidate Licensing Agreement
This Company Says It's One Step Closer to Transforming Cancer Treatment with its Latest Groundbreaking Immunotherapy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com