Iovance's Lifileucel Combo Shows Encouraging Response Rates In Advanced Cancers
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced data for lifileucel in combination with Merck Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced cancers.
- Data were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting.
- Early-line treatment with single-agent pembrolizumab achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 33% in patients with advanced melanoma and 17% in head and neck cancer patients.
- Cervical cancer patients previously treated with standard-of-care systemic therapy achieved an ORR of 11%-14% with pembrolizumab monotherapy.
- In cervical cancer, melanoma, and head & neck cancer cohorts, ORR was 57.1%, 60%, and 38.9%, respectively.
- The treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) profile across all three cohorts was consistent with the underlying disease and known adverse event (AE) profiles.
- Also Read: Iovance Shares Tumble After Cell Therapy Data From Lung Cancer Trial.
- Price Action: IOVA shares are down 8.23% at $19.34 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General