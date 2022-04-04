Why Inozyme Pharma Shares Are Jumping Today

by

Inozyme Pharma Inc INZY announced preliminary biomarker, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the first three patients treated in the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency.

announced preliminary biomarker, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the first three patients treated in the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in ENPP1 Deficiency. ENPP1 Deficiency manifests generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI), characterized by extensive vascular calcification and overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels.

At the 0.2 mg/kg dose level of INZ-701, all three patients showed rapid, significant, and sustained increases in PPi levels, a key predictive biomarker of therapeutic benefit in ENPP1 Deficiency.

The range of PPi levels across three patients at the screening was 132-333 nM.

The range of PPi levels measured six hours after the first dose was 581-1239 nM, an approximately 4-fold mean increase from screening across the three patients.

The mean PPi level across the three patients during the 32-day dose evaluation period was 1356 nM, an approximately 5-fold increase from screening.

INZ-701 was generally well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported, and otherwise exhibited a favorable initial safety profile.

Dosing is underway at the 0.6 mg/kg dose level of INZ-701 in the second cohort of the trial.

Inozyme plans to report topline data from the ongoing trial in 2H of 2022.

Price Action: INZY shares are up 14.90% at $4.33 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.