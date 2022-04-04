Curis Plummets To 52-Week Low After FDA Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial

- The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's CRIS TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
- The TakeAim Leukemia study is evaluating emavusertib (CA-4948) as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax
- No new patients will be enrolled in the study. Current study participants benefitting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at 300mg BID or lower doses.
- The FDA is requesting additional data from the study, including data related to the death of an R/R AML patient who experienced rhabdomyolysis, which has previously been identified as dose-limiting toxicity of emavusertib.
- Additionally, the FDA is requesting safety, efficacy, and other data, including data related to rhabdomyolysis and the Company's determination of the Recommended Phase 2 Dose for emavusertib in this study.
- The partial hold does not affect the TakeAim Lymphoma Phase 1/2 trial investigating emavusertib in patients with B-cell malignancies.
- But the Company has decided to pause enrollment of new patients in that study, pending resolution of the partial clinical hold in the TakeAim Leukemia study.
- Price Action: CRIS shares are down 28.80% at $1.73 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
