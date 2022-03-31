QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Taysha Gene Therapies Lays Off 35% Of staff, Narrows R&D Focus

by Vandana Singh
March 31, 2022 1:31 PM | 1 min read

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc TSHA is the latest company to slim down by slashing 35% of its workforce and narrowing its R&D focus to extend its cash runway to the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • Taysha is narrowing its focus to registration-directed gene therapy programs in giant axonal neuropathy (GAN) and Rett syndrome. 
  • The company is minimizing its investment in its other ongoing clinical programs and pausing all additional R&D. 
  • In 2021, the company spent $131.9 million on R&D activities.
  • TSHA-101 is the main reason for the changes. Taysha presented clinical data on the candidate in Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease in January. 
  • The company is stopping enrollment in Phase 1/2 due to its decision to bet its future on its GAN and Rett syndrome gene therapies. 
  • Related: Taysha Gene Plans Protocol Amendment After Patient Death In Gene Therapy Trial.
  • The company said initial clinical studies in CLN1 and SLC13A5 will limit patient enrollment to focus on a proof-of-concept.
  • Pipeline prioritization initiatives, existing cash, and financing under the current debt facility are expected to extend the cash runway into Q4 of 2023.
  • The runway now extends well beyond an anticipated regulatory update on the GAN program and the delivery of preliminary phase 1/2 data in Rett, both of which are due this year. 
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $149.1 million at the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: TSHA shares are up 1.63% at $6.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral