Taysha Gene Therapies Lays Off 35% Of staff, Narrows R&D Focus

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc TSHA is the latest company to slim down by slashing 35% of its workforce and narrowing its R&D focus to extend its cash runway to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Taysha is narrowing its focus to registration-directed gene therapy programs in giant axonal neuropathy (GAN) and Rett syndrome.

The company is minimizing its investment in its other ongoing clinical programs and pausing all additional R&D.

In 2021, the company spent $131.9 million on R&D activities.

TSHA-101 is the main reason for the changes. Taysha presented clinical data on the candidate in Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease in January.

The company is stopping enrollment in Phase 1/2 due to its decision to bet its future on its GAN and Rett syndrome gene therapies.

Taysha Gene Plans Protocol Amendment After Patient Death In Gene Therapy Trial. The company said initial clinical studies in CLN1 and SLC13A5 will limit patient enrollment to focus on a proof-of-concept.

Pipeline prioritization initiatives, existing cash, and financing under the current debt facility are expected to extend the cash runway into Q4 of 2023.

The runway now extends well beyond an anticipated regulatory update on the GAN program and the delivery of preliminary phase 1/2 data in Rett, both of which are due this year.

The company held cash and equivalents of $149.1 million at the end of 2021.

Price Action: TSHA shares are up 1.63% at $6.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.