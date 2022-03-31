QQQ
Portage Biotech Shares Encouraging Preliminary Safety Data From Lead iNKT Agonists Program In Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh
March 31, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read
  • Portage Biotech Inc PRTG has updated its clinical development programs and announced its development goals for 2022, and it continues to work toward multiple clinical readouts in 2022.
  • In 2021, clinical trials for Portage's lead invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) agonist programs, PORT-2 and PORT-3, were initiated.
  • Preliminary Phase 1 data suggest PORT-2 was well tolerated when administered as a monotherapy, with no related adverse events. 
  • PORT-2, an iNKT agonist to treat melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), is currently in Phase 1/2 trial.
  • Initial efficacy data is anticipated by the end of 2022.
  • The Company has accelerated the opening of the combination safety cohort with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda in parallel with the ongoing high-dose monotherapy cohort. 
  • Preliminary safety data for repeat dosing of PORT-3, a nanoparticle co-formulation of PORT-2 and NY-ESO-1 immunogenic peptides for NY-ESO-1 positive solid tumors, is also favorable. 
  • Phase 1/2 is ongoing with preliminary efficacy data in patients expected year-end, going into 2023.
  • PORT-1 intratumoral amphiphilic formulation is being evaluated as a monotherapy combined with Merck's Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY Yervoy to treat multiple solid tumors (Phase 2). 
  • Multiple readouts are expected in 2H 2022.
  • Price Action: PRTG shares closed 0.58% lower at $6.83 on Wednesday.

