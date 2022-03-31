Portage Biotech Shares Encouraging Preliminary Safety Data From Lead iNKT Agonists Program In Cancer Patients

by

Portage Biotech Inc PRTG has updated its clinical development programs and announced its development goals for 2022, and it continues to work toward multiple clinical readouts in 2022.

has updated its clinical development programs and announced its development goals for 2022, and it continues to work toward multiple clinical readouts in 2022. In 2021, clinical trials for Portage's lead invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) agonist programs, PORT-2 and PORT-3, were initiated.

Preliminary Phase 1 data suggest PORT-2 was well tolerated when administered as a monotherapy, with no related adverse events.

PORT-2, an iNKT agonist to treat melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), is currently in Phase 1/2 trial.

Initial efficacy data is anticipated by the end of 2022.

The Company has accelerated the opening of the combination safety cohort with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda in parallel with the ongoing high-dose monotherapy cohort.

Keytruda in parallel with the ongoing high-dose monotherapy cohort. Preliminary safety data for repeat dosing of PORT-3, a nanoparticle co-formulation of PORT-2 and NY-ESO-1 immunogenic peptides for NY-ESO-1 positive solid tumors, is also favorable.

Phase 1/2 is ongoing with preliminary efficacy data in patients expected year-end, going into 2023.

PORT-1 intratumoral amphiphilic formulation is being evaluated as a monotherapy combined with Merck's Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's BMY Yervoy to treat multiple solid tumors (Phase 2).

Keytruda and Yervoy to treat multiple solid tumors (Phase 2). Multiple readouts are expected in 2H 2022.

Price Action: PRTG shares closed 0.58% lower at $6.83 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.