Vyant Bio Shares Jump On Parkinson's Disease Agreement

by Vandana Singh
March 30, 2022 6:16 AM | 1 min read
  • Vyant Bio Inc VYNT and OrganoTherapeutics have entered into a collaboration agreement to work toward accelerating the discovery of drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The companies will focus on identifying drug candidates that rescue the PD phenotype through developing disease-linked, clinically- translatable assays and biomarkers. 
  • The approach will integrate and leverage OrganoTherapeutic’s patient-derived, 3D-organoid disease models derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), Vyant Bio’s iPSC expertise, and its AnalytiX machine learning technology.
  • Price Action: VYNT shares are up 36.3% at $1.84 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

