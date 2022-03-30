Vyant Bio Shares Jump On Parkinson's Disease Agreement

- Vyant Bio Inc VYNT and OrganoTherapeutics have entered into a collaboration agreement to work toward accelerating the discovery of drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
- The companies will focus on identifying drug candidates that rescue the PD phenotype through developing disease-linked, clinically- translatable assays and biomarkers.
- The approach will integrate and leverage OrganoTherapeutic’s patient-derived, 3D-organoid disease models derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), Vyant Bio’s iPSC expertise, and its AnalytiX machine learning technology.
- Price Action: VYNT shares are up 36.3% at $1.84 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral