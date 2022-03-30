Vyant Bio Shares Jump On Parkinson's Disease Agreement

by

Vyant Bio Inc VYNT and OrganoTherapeutics have entered into a collaboration agreement to work toward accelerating the discovery of drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Specific deal terms were not disclosed.

and have entered into a collaboration agreement to work toward accelerating the discovery of drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. Specific deal terms were not disclosed. The companies will focus on identifying drug candidates that rescue the PD phenotype through developing disease-linked, clinically- translatable assays and biomarkers.

The approach will integrate and leverage OrganoTherapeutic’s patient-derived, 3D-organoid disease models derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), Vyant Bio’s iPSC expertise, and its AnalytiX machine learning technology.

Price Action: VYNT shares are up 36.3% at $1.84 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

