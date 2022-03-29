Synthetic Biologics' VCN-01 Shows Favorable Safety Profile, Clinical Activity In Early-Stage Cancer Study

Synthetic Biologics Inc SYN announced the peer-reviewed publication of the Phase 1 study investigating intravenous VCN-01 oncolytic adenovirus with or without standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy in advanced solid tumors.

The data, published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, suggests that treatment with VCN-01 is feasible and has an acceptable safety profile, with encouraging biological and clinical activity.

In patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma, overall response rates were 50% (Part 2) and 50% (Part 3).

VCN-01 viral genomes were detected in tumor tissue in five out of six biopsies (primary pancreatic tumor and liver metastases) on day eight.

A second peak of virus concentrations in plasma and increased serum hyaluronidase levels suggest replication after IV injection in all patients.

Higher peaks of hyaluronidase serum levels were associated with maximum tumor shrinkage, and increased levels of immune biomarkers were found in sera after VCN-01 administration.

Several markers of tumor inflammation were described in tumor biopsies indicating that VCN-01 promotes a change in the tumor immune environment.

Synthetic Biologics anticipates starting a Phase 2 trial of intravenous VCN-01 combined with SoC chemotherapy as first-line therapy in newly diagnosed metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients in Q4 of 2022.

The Company also plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 pivotal trial of intravitreal VCN-01 as an adjunct to chemotherapy or a potential rescue therapy in pediatric retinoblastoma patients in early 2023.

Price Action: SYN shares are down 2.12% at $0.34 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.