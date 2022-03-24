FDA Rejects Lilly's Sintilimab/Chemo Combo Therapy In First-Line Lung Cancer Setting

The FDA sent a rejection letter to Eli Lilly And Co LLY regarding its anti-PD-1 antibody sintilimab for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.

The complete response letter (CRL) follows a nearly unanimous Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommendation against sintilimab's approval.

The CRL includes a recommendation for an additional clinical study, specifically a multiregional clinical trial comparing standard of care therapy for first-line metastatic NSCLC to sintilimab with chemotherapy utilizing a non-inferiority design with an overall survival endpoint.

As far as the next steps for sintilimab, which is approved in China, Lilly said it's assessing the situation with Innovent Biologics Inc IVBXF on the U.S. market.

on the U.S. market. Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.84% at $286.57 during the market session on the last check Thursday.