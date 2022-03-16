Eli Lilly's Phase 3 Jardiance Study Stopped Early Due To Clear Positive Efficacy In Kidney Disease

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Based on the Independent Data Monitoring Committee's recommendation, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly And Co LLY will stop early its EMPA-KIDNEY trial of Jardiance (empagliflozin) in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD).
- This follows a formal interim assessment that met prespecified criteria for positive efficacy.
- As the largest SGLT2 inhibitor trial in CKD to date, the 6,600-subject EMPA-KIDNEY is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Jardiance in adults with CKD who are frequently seen in clinical practice but who have been under-represented in previous SGLT2 inhibitor trials.
- Read Next: Eli Lilly To Suspend Sale Of 'Non-Essential' Medicines To Russia.
- In March 2020, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to the clinical investigation of Jardiance to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with CKD.
- Full results from the EMPA-KIDNEY trial will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.
- Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.20% at $276 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.