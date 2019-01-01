Innovent is a China-based biotechnology company that is developing drugs for a wide array of diseases, especially oncology therapeutics. Founded in 2011, it listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018. It received approval for its first core asset at the end of 2018, a PD-1 inhibitor called Tyvyt or sinitilimab. Its other three products are biosimilar versions of bevacizumab, rituximab, and adalimumab, and are called Byvasda, Halpryza, and Sulinno respectively. Innovent has been adept global business development, having out-licensed Tyvyt to Eli Lilly and in-licensed innovative drugs from several partners.