Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Innovent is a China-based biotechnology company that is developing drugs for a wide array of diseases, especially oncology therapeutics. Founded in 2011, it listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018. It received approval for its first core asset at the end of 2018, a PD-1 inhibitor called Tyvyt or sinitilimab. Its other three products are biosimilar versions of bevacizumab, rituximab, and adalimumab, and are called Byvasda, Halpryza, and Sulinno respectively. Innovent has been adept global business development, having out-licensed Tyvyt to Eli Lilly and in-licensed innovative drugs from several partners.

Innovent Biologics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovent Biologics (IVBIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCPK: IVBIY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Innovent Biologics's (IVBIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovent Biologics.

Q

What is the target price for Innovent Biologics (IVBIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovent Biologics

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovent Biologics (IVBIY)?

A

The stock price for Innovent Biologics (OTCPK: IVBIY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovent Biologics (IVBIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovent Biologics.

Q

When is Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) reporting earnings?

A

Innovent Biologics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovent Biologics (IVBIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovent Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovent Biologics (IVBIY) operate in?

A

Innovent Biologics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.