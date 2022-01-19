 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca Rolls Out "Unprecedented' Three Year Survival Data For Imfinzi/Treme Combo In Liver Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 12:50pm   Comments
A combination of tremelimumab and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) extended the lives of newly diagnosed patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma compared with sorafenib. 

  • The risk of death was 22% lower for the Imfinzi + tremelimumab combo versus over sorafenib, a standard-of-care multi-kinase inhibitor.
  • For the Phase 3 HIMALAYA trial in front-line liver cancer, the Company used a single dose of tremelimumab 300mg added to Imfinzi 1500mg followed by Imfinzi every four weeks (STRIDE regime). 
  • Related: AstraZeneca's Imfinzi / Tremelimumab Combo Regime Shows Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Settings.
  • Patients lived a median of 16.4 months on the Infimzi therapy versus 13.8 months on sorafenib.
  • While the two-year survival rates were similar at around 40%, the three-year number was 30.7% for the Infimzi/ treme combo versus 24.7% for Imfinzi monotherapy. 
  • On the safety side, AstraZeneca reported that more patients treated with the STRIDE regimen experienced Grade 3 or 4 treatment-related adverse events than those who got Imfinizi monotherapy — 25.8% versus 12.9% — but noted it's still lower than the 36.9% rate for sorafenib.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.32% at $59.65 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

