A combination of tremelimumab and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) extended the lives of newly diagnosed patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma compared with sorafenib.
- The risk of death was 22% lower for the Imfinzi + tremelimumab combo versus over sorafenib, a standard-of-care multi-kinase inhibitor.
- For the Phase 3 HIMALAYA trial in front-line liver cancer, the Company used a single dose of tremelimumab 300mg added to Imfinzi 1500mg followed by Imfinzi every four weeks (STRIDE regime).
- Patients lived a median of 16.4 months on the Infimzi therapy versus 13.8 months on sorafenib.
- While the two-year survival rates were similar at around 40%, the three-year number was 30.7% for the Infimzi/ treme combo versus 24.7% for Imfinzi monotherapy.
- On the safety side, AstraZeneca reported that more patients treated with the STRIDE regimen experienced Grade 3 or 4 treatment-related adverse events than those who got Imfinizi monotherapy — 25.8% versus 12.9% — but noted it's still lower than the 36.9% rate for sorafenib.
