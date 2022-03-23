AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Expected To Win European Approval This Week: Reuters

European Medicines Agency is expected to approve AstraZeneca Plc's AZN antibody-based COVID-19 vaccine for preventing COVID-19 infections, Reuters reported citing two people familiar with the review.

The treatment is meant for adults whose immune system is too weak to respond to vaccines.

The expected recommendation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to be confirmed swiftly by the European Commission. According to an agenda posted on the EMA's website, an EMA expert panel on drug assessment is due to discuss AstraZeneca's COVID-9 treatment, Evusheld, this week.

The EMA, which started its real-time review of Evusheld last October, said if the panel concluded this week, it would communicate its opinion towards the end of this week. The review would conclude within weeks and that AstraZeneca's data was robust.

According to one of the sources, EMA's ongoing review of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) Merck & Co Inc MRK, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 oral treatment was unlikely to be concluded before the end of April.

Last week, the EMA said it was difficult to predict how long that review would take.

