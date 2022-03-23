QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

LifeMine Therapeutics, GSK Ink $70M Drug Discovery, Development Pact

by Vandana Singh
March 23, 2022 1:03 PM | 1 min read
  • LifeMine Therapeutics Inc, a drug discovery startup that uses genetically-encoded small molecules, has partnered with GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK to discover and develop drugs from fungal genomes
  • GSK will bring three targets for LifeMine to run through its proprietary drug discovery platform, which scans for fungi that could be a match to create a small-molecule drug.
  • LifeMine will get $70 million from GSK through the deal, a sum that includes an equity investment in a $175 million funding round that has just closed.
  • The companies will share costs 50-50 during the discovery process and up to filing investigational new drug applications with the FDA. 
  • Then, GSK will take over and fund all development and commercialization efforts. 
  • “This is a transformative collaboration for LifeMine, and marks the first such agreement in genomic drug discovery from fungi, nature’s virtuoso medicinal chemists,” said Gregory Verdine, Ph.D., co-founder, chief executive officer and chief scientific officer of LifeMine. 
  • The companies did not disclose which indications or disease areas they would explore. LifeMine has initially focused on oncology and immune modulation, however. 
  • The deal also includes undisclosed milestones and royalties.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.51% at $43.01 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareContractsGeneral