Terns Reports Topline Results from Early-Stage NASH Study

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc TERN reported topline results from Part 1 of Phase 1b AVIATION Trial of TERN-201 for treating patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- Part 1 of the AVIATION Trial met the primary safety endpoint. Compared to placebo, 10 mg TERN-201 was generally well-tolerated with a similar incidence of adverse events (AEs) between the treatment group and placebo.
- All AEs were mild to moderate.
- While treatment with TERN-201 10 mg resulted in near-complete inhibition of plasma VAP-1 in most subjects, there were no meaningful changes in exploratory serum or imaging NASH biomarkers with TERN-201 10 mg relative to placebo.
- Related: Terns' Potential NASH Candidate Shows Potent Liver Target Engagement.
- Part 2 of the AVIATION Trial assessing 20 mg of TERN-201 is ongoing, with topline results expected in 2H of 2022.
- Terns will continue to analyze Part 1 of the AVIATION Trial results to evaluate the next steps for the TERN-201 program.
- Terns looks forward to the planned initiation of Phase 2a trial of TERN-501 alone and in combination with TERN-101 for NASH in 1H of 2022 and Phase 1 trial of TERN-601 agonist for obesity in 2023.
- Price Action: TERN shares closed 5.59% higher at $3.21 during after-hours trading on Monday.
