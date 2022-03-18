Kiora Pharma Snags Orphan Drug Tag For Inherited Genetic Eye Disease Candidate

by

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc's KPRX KIO-301 for Retinitis Pigmentosa.

KIO-301 for Retinitis Pigmentosa. Retinitis Pigmentosa is an inherited genetic eye disease that can lead to severe vision loss due to rods and cones degeneration.

Kiora expects to initiate clinical trials of KIO-301 in Q3 2022.

The Company plans to begin a Phase 1b clinical trial in Australia later this year before initiating more extensive studies in the U.S. and worldwide.

KIO-301 (benzyl ethyl aminoazobenzene quaternary ammonium) is a visible light-sensitive small molecule that acts as a reversible 'photoswitch,' specifically designed to restore the eyes' ability to perceive and interpret light in visually impaired patients.

Price Action: KPRX shares are down 10.4% at $0.70 during the market session on the last check Friday.

