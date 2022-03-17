35 Generic Drugmakers Sign To Manufacture Low-Cost Version Of Pfizer's COVID Pill

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Thirty-five generic drugmakers will produce low-cost versions of Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to expand supplies of the highly effective drug in lower-income regions.
- Pfizer struck a deal last year with the group to allow generic drugmakers to make the pills for 95 low- and middle-income countries, covering up to approximately 53% of the world's population.
- The UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool said last week that manufacturers might be ready to supply the first pills by December. Larger quantities may only reach the market in May 2023, reports Bloomberg, citing analytics firm Airfinity Ltd estimates.
- The 35 companies include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA and Viatris Inc VTRS.
- The non-exclusive sublicenses allow generic manufacturers to produce the raw ingredients for nirmatrelvir and/or the finished drug co-packaged with ritonavir.
- Six companies will focus on producing the drug substance, nine companies will make the drug product, and the remainder will do both.
- A license has also been offered to a company in Ukraine, and the offer will remain available to them as they cannot sign due to the current conflict.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 2.07% at $54.02 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.