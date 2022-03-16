Sonnet Shares Surge As FDA Clears Its First Human Trial For Solid Tumor Candidate

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- The FDA has signed off Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc's SONN Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SON-1010, a proprietary version of Interleukin 12 (IL-12) configured using Sonnet's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) technology.
- Sonnet will initiate its First-in-Human Phase 1 trial in adult oncology patients in Q2 of 2022.
- The study will establish the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) using monthly subcutaneous injections of SON-1010.
- The primary endpoint will assess the safety and tolerability of SON-1010, with key secondary endpoints planned to measure pharmacodynamics, pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity, and anti-tumor activity.
- In August last year, Sonnet BioTherapeutics completed the discovery phase for its next preclinical pipeline candidate, SON-1410, its second bispecific compound integrating Interleukin 12.
- The target indications for SON-1410 will be melanoma and renal cancers.
- The company aims to file an IND in Q2 of 2022.
- Price Action: SONN shares are up 84.6% at $0.51 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
