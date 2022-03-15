Ideaya Biosciences' IDE397 Shows Preliminary Tolerability In Early-Stage Solid Tumor Trial

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA has announced interim Phase 1 data for IDE397 in patients with solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion, estimated to represent approximately 15% of solid tumors.
- The observed steady-state plasma SAM exceeds the target of >60% reduction of plasma S-adenosyl methionine (SAM), a proximal PD biomarker of target engagement, across all evaluated cohorts.
- Cohort 5 showed a mean 77% reduction of steady state plasma SAM compared to baseline.
- Treatment with IDE397 in Cohort 5 resulted in a 95% reduction of tumor symmetric dimethyl arginine (SDMA) in a non-small cell lung cancer, a tumor PD biomarker.
- No drug-related Serious Adverse Events were observed.
- Also Read: Ideaya Reports New Data From Combo Therapy Regime In Pretreated Eye Cancer Patients.
- IDEAYA is targeting monotherapy cohort expansion and initiation of combination cohorts mid-year 2022.
- IDEAYA is leading R&D of IDE397 through early clinical development, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.
- If GSK elects to opt-in, IDEAYA will receive a $50 million option exercise payment, with ongoing development cost-sharing of 80% GSK / 20% IDEAYA and milestone payments of $465 million.
- The Company ended 2021 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $368.1 million, sufficient to fund its planned operations into 2025.
- Price Action: IDYA shares closed 4.92% lower at $12.17 on Monday.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.