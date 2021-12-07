Ideaya Reports New Data From Combo Therapy Regime In Pretreated Eye Cancer Patients
Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) provided a clinical data update for the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating darovasertib and crizotinib synthetic lethal combination in metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) patients (eye cancer).
- Twenty-two (22) heavily pretreated patients enrolled in the darovasertib and crizotinib combination arm at the expansion dose, with 16 evaluable patients. 13 patients received two or more tumor scans for evaluation of potential responses.
- 16 of 16 evaluable patients showed tumor shrinkage.
- 4 of 13 (31%) patients had a confirmed partial response (PR) no patients have come off-treatment before the 2nd scan.
- 46% of patients (6 of 13) observed over 30% tumor reduction, including one patient with an unconfirmed PR.
- The historical overall response rate (ORR) in metastatic uveal melanoma has generally been reported with an ORR from approximately 0 to 5%.
- The darovasertib and crizotinib combination therapy has a manageable side effect profile, with a low rate of drug-related serious adverse events, predominantly Grade 1 or 2.
- The Company targets regulatory feedback for potential darovasertib/crizotinib combination registrational path and further clinical data readout in 1H of 2022.
- Price Action: IDYA shares are up 1.58% at $21.28 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
