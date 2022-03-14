Biogen Posts New Updates Across its Spinraza SMA Research Program
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced new data and updates from its Spinraza (nusinersen) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) research program, including the ASCEND, RESPOND and NURTURE studies.
- The first patient treated in the ASCEND study is evaluating the higher dose nusinersen in children, teens, and adults previously treated with Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Evrysdi (risdiplam). ASCEND aims to enroll approximately 135 children.
- Biogen will also present baseline characteristics from the RESPOND study investigating Spinraza in infants and toddlers who have received Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec).
- Initial safety findings indicate none of the adverse events (AEs) or serious AEs reported were considered related to Spinraza treatment.
- Additionally, the latest results from NURTURE, a study in infants treated in the presymptomatic stage of SMA, demonstrate that early and sustained treatment with Spinraza for up to 5.7 years helped participants maintain and make progressive gains in motor function.
- After 11 months of additional follow-up since the 2020 interim analysis, 92% of participants can walk alone, most in age-appropriate timelines.
- Most children achieved motor milestones within age-appropriate timelines, and no major motor milestones were lost.
