 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA Declines To Approve AstraZeneca's Asthma Treatment For Chronic Nasal Condition
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 9:39am   Comments
Share:
FDA Declines To Approve AstraZeneca's Asthma Treatment For Chronic Nasal Condition
  • The FDA has declined to approve AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) asthma medicine, Fasenra (benralizumab), to treat chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, a condition characterized by benign growths that cause pain and stuffiness.
  • The FDA has issued a complete response letter following AstraZeneca's application to extend the use of Fasenra and requested additional clinical data from it.
  • Fasenra raked in $1.26 billion in sales in 2021, jumping 33% from the previous year. 
  • The application by AstraZeneca included data from the OSTRO Phase III trial, which met both co-primary endpoints with a safety profile consistent with the known profile of the medicine. 
  • The CRL requested additional clinical data, and the Company is working closely with the FDA regarding the next steps. 
  • The Company remains committed to bringing Fasenra to patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and a second Phase III trial, ORCHID, in this indication is ongoing.
  • Price Action: AZN stock is up 1.82% at $61.40 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza Wins FDA Approval For Early-Stage Breast Cancer
AstraZeneca-Sanofi's Nirsevimab Shows 75% Efficacy Against RSV In Healthy Infants
AstraZeneca, GSK's COVID-19 Therapies Lose Efficacy Against Omicron's Subvariants
Blood Clot Risk After First AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Very Small - UK Study Shows
Roche And AstraZeneca Settle Ultomiris Patent Lawsuit
AstraZeneca's Stock Gain After Enhertu Meets Primary Endpoint In HER2-Low Breast Cancer Setting
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com