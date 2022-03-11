 Skip to main content

AbbVie, Gedeon Richter Join Forces To Develop Dopamine Receptor Modulators For Neuropsychiatric Diseases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 9:02am   Comments
AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Gedeon Richter Plc have announced a new co-development and license agreement to research, develop and commercialize novel dopamine receptor modulators for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric diseases. 

  • The collaboration is based on the results of preclinical research carried out by Richter and includes several new chemical entities selected for development. 
  • AbbVie and Richter have collaborated for 15 years on Central Nervous System (CNS) projects, including globally launched products such as cariprazine (Vraylar/Reagila).
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the collaboration includes both preclinical and clinical R&D activities with shared financing by the parties. 
  • Richter will receive an upfront cash payment, along with a potential milestone payment, as well as sales-based royalties. 
  • Specific deal terms were not disclosed.
  • AbbVie will have worldwide commercialization rights except for traditional markets of Richter, such as geographic Europe, Russia, other CIS countries, and Vietnam.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.89% higher at $150.50 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

