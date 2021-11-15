Kala Pharma Acquires Ocular Surface Disease-Focused Company
- Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) has acquired Combangio Inc, a private company developing regenerative biotherapies for severe ocular surface diseases.
- Combangio is developing CMB-012, a secretome therapy, to address the complex wound healing process in persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) and other severe ocular diseases driven by impaired corneal healing.
- Kala plans to submit an investigational new drug application to the FDA and initiate a Phase 2/3 trial of KPI-012 in Q3 of 2022.
- Kala will pay $5 million upfront and an aggregate of 7.8 million shares in January.
- Combangio equity holders are also entitled to receive up to an aggregate of $105 million in cash and Kala stock upon achieving KPI-012 of specified milestones and tiered royalties sales-based net sales.
- Kala posted Q3 sales of $3.10 million, +38% Y/Y, missing the estimate of $5.16 million. Q3 EPS loss of $(0.43) came in line with expectations.
- Kala held cash and equivalents of $124.5 million at the end of Q3.
- Price Action: KALA shares are up 1.69% at $2.11 during the market session on the last check Monday.
