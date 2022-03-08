 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JNJ Regrets Paying For Controversial Prison Testing With Asbestos: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:47am   Comments
Share:
JNJ Regrets Paying For Controversial Prison Testing With Asbestos: Bloomberg

According to a Bloomberg News report, unsealed court documents show that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) paid for a study that injected ten incarcerated Black men with asbestos as part of the Company's early talcum powder trials.

In one study, inmates were paid to be injected with potentially cancer-causing asbestos so JNJ could compare its effect on their skin versus that of talc, a key component in its baby powder.

While news of the 50-year-old study itself isn't new, as it first came to light decades ago, JNJ's involvement in the experiments conducted by a University of Pennsylvania dermatologist Albert Kligman over two decades at Holmesburg Prison is new.

The testing regime, according to Bloomberg, was also funded by Dow Chemical and the federal government and first came to light decades ago.

Related: Johnson & Johnson Allowed To Move Ahead With Bankruptcy Strategy On Talc Lawsuits: WSJ.

Bloomberg found that J&J didn't dispute hiring Kligman in the 1960s to do the baby powder tests, but JNJ officials said they regretted its involvement with the dermatologist.

According to the unsealed files, Kligman recruited ten prisoners in 1971 to get injections of tremolite and chrysotile asbestos, along with a talc shot in their lower backs.

Kligman, meanwhile, died in 2010, and according to Bloomberg, never acknowledged any wrongdoing. "My use of paid prisoners as research subjects in the 1950s and 1960s was in keeping with this nation's standard protocol for conducting scientific investigations at the time," Kligman told the Baltimore Sun in 1998.

Price Action: JNJ shares closed 0.29% lower at $171.70 during after-hours trading on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Shopify, Palantir, Apple, Meta, Twitter, Johnson & Johnson, American Express And More
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective Against Hospitalization, French Study Shows
36 Stocks To Watch After Biden's First State of The Union Address
GenScript Losses Widen, But Investors Focus on Newly Approved Cancer Treatment
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com