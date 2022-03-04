 Skip to main content

FDA Denies Pediatric EUA To Ocugen For Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:12am   Comments
  • The FDA has declined to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covaxin for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 2 to 18 years of age.
  • Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is working with the vaccine's developer, Bharat Biotech of India, to bring Covaxin to the U.S.
  • Related: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On Ocugen's COVID-19 Vaccine Study In US
  • Specific details to refuse the EUA were not disclosed.
  • Ocugen intends to continue working with FDA to evaluate the regulatory pathway for the pediatric use of Covaxin.
  • Price Action: OCGN shares are down 23.10% at $2.53 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas

