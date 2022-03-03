Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective Against Hospitalization, French Study Shows

According to a large French study, the risk of hospitalization after vaccination with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine was about five times higher than those who received the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot.

The researchers reported the findings in JAMA Network Open. The study included nearly 7 million recipients of the two-dose mRNA vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech and an equal number of similar people who received the one-shot vector-based JNJ vaccine.

The data exhibited the effectiveness of the vaccines at preventing hospitalization at 92% for Pfizer/BioNTech's shots versus 59% for the J&J vaccine.

"These results strengthen the evidence" in favor of giving an mRNA booster shot to people who initially received the J&J vaccine, the authors conclude.

