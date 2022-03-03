 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective Against Hospitalization, French Study Shows
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:54am   Comments
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective Against Hospitalization, French Study Shows

According to a large French study, the risk of hospitalization after vaccination with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine was about five times higher than those who received the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot.

The researchers reported the findings in JAMA Network Open. The study included nearly 7 million recipients of the two-dose mRNA vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech and an equal number of similar people who received the one-shot vector-based JNJ vaccine. 

The data exhibited the effectiveness of the vaccines at preventing hospitalization at 92% for Pfizer/BioNTech's shots versus 59% for the J&J vaccine. 

Related: Final Analysis Show Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Offers Only 52.9% Protection.

"These results strengthen the evidence" in favor of giving an mRNA booster shot to people who initially received the J&J vaccine, the authors conclude.

Also See: Johnson & Johnson's FY21 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales Below Expectations.

Price Action: JNJ shares traded 0.89% higher at $167.52, PFE shares are up 1.47% at $48.40, BNTX stock is down 2.42% at $143.39 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General

