 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tricida Flags Delay In Kidney Disease Trial Data Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 8:30am   Comments
Share:
Tricida Flags Delay In Kidney Disease Trial Data Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) updated on the anticipated date for topline data from the VALOR-CKD trial based on the ongoing events in Ukraine. 

  • The VALOR-CKD Phase 3 trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of TRC101 in delaying chronic kidney disease progression (CKD) in patients with metabolic acidosis.
  • The Company said that around 15% of the patients randomized in VALOR-CKD are from Ukraine. 
  • Given the uncertainty around the future participation of Ukrainian subjects in the trial and the potential challenges to collecting and monitoring data from Ukrainian sites, topline data from the VALOR-CKD trial is now anticipated early in Q4 2022, versus the previous guidance of Q3 of 2022. 
  • Tricida does not expect the utility of the data collected from Ukrainian subjects to be affected. 
  • As of March 1, 2022, the VALOR-CKD trial had accrued 197 subjects with positively adjudicated primary endpoint events, defined as renal death, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or greater than or equal to a 40% decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), with an average treatment duration of approximately 23 months.
  • Price Action: TCDA shares closed 4.90% higher at $7.71 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCDA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NuCana Shelves Biliary Tract Cancer Study, Tricida Data Readout Pushed Back Due to Ukrainian Crisis, Synlogic Names New CFO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com