Sanofi Taps Adagene's 'Masking' Tech In Over $2.5B Immuno-Oncology Pact
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has signed a collaboration with Adagene Inc (NASDAQ: ADAG) to advance two preclinical immuno-oncology candidates and an option to develop two more.
- Sanofi is paying $17.5 million upfront and promising up to $2.5 billion in potential milestones.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Adagene will be responsible for early-stage research activities to develop masked versions of Sanofi candidate antibodies using Adagene's SAFEbody technology.
- Sanofi will be solely responsible for later-stage research and all clinical, product development, and commercialization activities.
- SAFEbody technology uses precision masking to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Activating the tumor microenvironment allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.
