Sanofi Taps Adagene's 'Masking' Tech In Over $2.5B Immuno-Oncology Pact
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:55am   Comments

Sanofi Taps Adagene's 'Masking' Tech In Over $2.5B Immuno-Oncology Pact
  • Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has signed a collaboration with Adagene Inc (NASDAQ: ADAG) to advance two preclinical immuno-oncology candidates and an option to develop two more. 
  • Sanofi is paying $17.5 million upfront and promising up to $2.5 billion in potential milestones.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Adagene will be responsible for early-stage research activities to develop masked versions of Sanofi candidate antibodies using Adagene's SAFEbody technology. 
  • Also See: Adagene's Posts Early Safety, Efficacy Data From Cold Tumors Trial.
  • Sanofi will be solely responsible for later-stage research and all clinical, product development, and commercialization activities.
  • SAFEbody technology uses precision masking to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Activating the tumor microenvironment allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues. 
  • Price Action: ADAG shares are up 8.36% at $5.96, while SNY stock is down 0.67% at $50.72 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

