Adagene's Posts Early Safety, Efficacy Data From Cold Tumors Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 6:27am   Comments
Adagene Inc (NASDAQ: ADAGannounced clinical data on ADG116, and ADG106, in two poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress 2021.

  • ADG116 monotherapy in Phase 1 study was well-tolerated up to 6 mg/kg with only mild or moderate treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) observed; rash (20%) and pruritus (20%) were the most common.
  • In the ongoing 10 mg/kg cohort, a rash (Grade 3) and dose-limiting toxicity event (Grade 4 hyperglycemia) occurred in a patient with renal cell carcinoma who relapsed on nivolumab. 
  • A significant increase in the patient's CD8 T cells after one treatment cycle showed that ADG116 is highly active for triggering T cell activation.
  • ADG116 treatment resulted in dose-dependent increases in peripheral CD8 and CD4 T cells, indicating immune activation, starting at a dose as low as 0.03 mg/kg and becoming more striking at the 6 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg dose levels.
  • In the dose-escalation portion of the trial, four prolonged stable diseases were observed amongst these heavily pre-treated patients.
  • A 22% tumor reduction was observed in target lesions following two cycles of ADG116 for a pancreatic cancer patient treated at 10 mg/kg. 
  • Additionally, an ovarian cancer patient treated at 6mg/kg showed stable disease for more than 116 days with increased CD8 and CD4 T cells. The patient continues on treatment.
  • The presentation included a separate poster of pharmacodynamic (PD) biomarker analyses of ADG106 in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibody toripalimab.
  • The ADG106/toripalimab combo resulted in a 2-fold greater immune activation versus ADG106 alone. 
  • Additional analyses demonstrate that the addition of toripalimab did not alter the pharmacokinetic profile of ADG106.
  • Price Action: ADAG shares are up 7.01% at $8.85 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

