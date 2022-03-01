 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CTI BioPharma's Bone Marrow Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 7:01am   Comments
Share:
CTI BioPharma's Bone Marrow Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval
  • The FDA approved CTI BioPharma Corp's (NASDAQ: CTIC) Vonjo (pacritinib) for treating adult patients with myelofibrosis, a type of bone marrow cancer with low blood platelets count.
  • Pacritinib is a JAK inhibitor and will compete with Incyte Corporation's (NASDAQ: INCY) Jakafi and Bristol Myers Squibb's Co (NYSE: BMY) Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019, respectively for myelofibrosis.
  • CTI BioPharma Chief Executive Officer Adam R. Craig said, "We are fully funded for commercial launch, following our debt and royalty transactions with DRI, and we look forward to providing VONJO to patients within 10 days."
  • The Company said the drug was approved under priority, and the nod triggered a $60 million payment from DRI Healthcare Trust.
  • The accelerated approval is based on efficacy results from the pivotal Phase 3 PERSIST-2 study. 
  • Pacritinib 200 mg twice daily showed 29% of patients had a reduction in spleen volume of at least 35% compared to 3% of patients receiving the best available therapy, including Jakafi (ruxolitinib). 
  • As part of the accelerated approval, CTI must describe a clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. CTI plans to complete the PACIFICA trial to fulfill this post-approval requirement, with expected results in mid-2025.
  • In November, the agency had delayed its decision for the drug by three months to review additional data previously submitted by the Company.
  • Price Action: CTIC shares closed 10.5% higher at $2.10 during after-hours trading on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTIC)

67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These Key February PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com