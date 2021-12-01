 Skip to main content

FDA Extends Review Period For CTI BioPharma's Bone Marrow Cancer Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 6:29am   Comments
  • The FDA has extended the review period for CTI BioPharma Corp's (NASDAQ: CTIC) pacritinib marketing application for myelofibrosis.
  • The application for pacritinib covers adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a baseline platelet count of over 50 × 109/L. 
  • See here Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been extended by three months to February 28, 2022.
  • In Q2 of 2021, the FDA granted priority review for CTI's application for patients with myelofibrosis with a PDUFA date of November 30. 
  • In the course of product labeling discussions, the FDA requested additional clinical data, which was submitted to the agency on November 24. 
  • The FDA informed the Company that it considers the data submission to constitute a "major amendment" to the application, thus extending the PDUFA date to provide additional time for a full submission review.
  • Also See: CTI BioPharma's COVID-19 Candidate Misses Primary Endpoint Mark In Phase 2 Trial.
  • Price Action: CTIC shares are down 17.8% at $1.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

