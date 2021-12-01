FDA Extends Review Period For CTI BioPharma's Bone Marrow Cancer Candidate
- The FDA has extended the review period for CTI BioPharma Corp's (NASDAQ: CTIC) pacritinib marketing application for myelofibrosis.
- The application for pacritinib covers adult patients with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a baseline platelet count of over 50 × 109/L.
- The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date has been extended by three months to February 28, 2022.
- In Q2 of 2021, the FDA granted priority review for CTI's application for patients with myelofibrosis with a PDUFA date of November 30.
- In the course of product labeling discussions, the FDA requested additional clinical data, which was submitted to the agency on November 24.
- The FDA informed the Company that it considers the data submission to constitute a "major amendment" to the application, thus extending the PDUFA date to provide additional time for a full submission review.
- Price Action: CTIC shares are down 17.8% at $1.85 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
