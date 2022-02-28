Blueprint Medicines, Proteovant Collaboration For Protein Degrader Therapies
Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) and Proteovant Therapeutics have entered a strategic collaboration for targeted protein degrader therapies.
- The collaboration will bring Proteovant's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enhanced targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform and Blueprint Medicine's precision medicine expertise to discover novel targeted protein degraders.
- The companies will jointly research important targets and advance up to two novel protein degrader therapies into development candidates.
- Proteovant's exclusive partner for TPD, VantAI, will deploy its leading AI technologies for degrader generation and optimization.
- Upon designation of a clinical development candidate, Blueprint Medicines has the exclusive option to develop and commercialize products resulting from the collaboration.
- Proteovant has the option to co-develop and co-commercialize the second of the two Blueprint Medicines-optioned programs in the U.S.
- Proteovant will receive a $20 million upfront payment and be eligible for an additional $632 million in milestone payments plus tiered royalties from mid-to high-single digits on net sales on the first two programs targets.
- Price Action: BPMC shares are down 0.16% at $62.08 during the market session on the last check Monday.
