Tonix Pharma Inks Research Pact For Oxytocin In Eating Disorder
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Inserm Transfert and Aix-Marseille Université to study oxytocin in the genetically engineered mouse model of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).
- PWS is a rare genetic disorder that causes distinct but related pathological eating disorders in adults and newborns.
- "Tonix is excited to enter into this new research collaboration, which we hope will expand our understanding of oxytocin's potential to treat Prader-Willi syndrome," said Seth Lederman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
- The proposed research will involve in vitro and in vivo studies designed to characterize the mechanism by which oxytocin normalizes the suckling and maturation of feeding behavior during infancy in mice models.
- Tonix is developing TNX-2900 (intranasal potentiated oxytocin) for Prader-Willi Syndrome in adults and adolescents.
- A related intranasal potentiated oxytocin product candidate, TNX-1900, is under development for chronic migraine and is expected to enter a Phase 2 trial to prevent migraine headache in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: TNXP shares are higher by 2.51% at $0.18 during the market session on the last check Monday.
