Merck-Eisai's Keytruda/Lenvima Combo Scores Japanese Approval For Kidney Cancer Setting
The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda/Lenvima combo therapy for radically unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- Lenvima is an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY).
- Keytruda Plus Lenvima is also approved in the U.S. and Europe for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC.
- This marks the second approval of this combination in Japan; in December 2021, Keytruda/Lenvima combo was approved for unresectable, advanced, or recurrent endometrial carcinoma that progressed after chemotherapy.
- The approval is based on the pivotal Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial.
- Keytruda plus Lenvima demonstrated statistically significant improvements versus sunitinib in the primary efficacy outcome of progression-free survival (PFS).
- Results showed Keytruda + Lenvima (n=355) reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 61%, with a median PFS of 23.9 months versus 9.2 months for sunitinib (n=357).
