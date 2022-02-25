 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck-Eisai's Keytruda/Lenvima Combo Scores Japanese Approval For Kidney Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Merck-Eisai's Keytruda/Lenvima Combo Scores Japanese Approval For Kidney Cancer Setting

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda/Lenvima combo therapy for radically unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). 

  • Lenvima is an orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY).
  • Keytruda Plus Lenvima is also approved in the U.S. and Europe for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced RCC. 
  • This marks the second approval of this combination in Japan; in December 2021, Keytruda/Lenvima combo was approved for unresectable, advanced, or recurrent endometrial carcinoma that progressed after chemotherapy.
  • The approval is based on the pivotal Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial. 
  • Keytruda plus Lenvima demonstrated statistically significant improvements versus sunitinib in the primary efficacy outcome of progression-free survival (PFS). 
  • Results showed Keytruda + Lenvima (n=355) reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 61%, with a median PFS of 23.9 months versus 9.2 months for sunitinib (n=357).
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.30% at $73.73 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESALY + ESALF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax COVID Shot Authorized In Australia, Zymeworks Restructures, Orphan Drug Designation For Marker's Pancreatic Cancer Drug
CMS Proposes Coverage Of Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug, With Conditions Apply
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com