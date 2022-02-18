Coherus BioSciences' Q4 Sales Fall 34% On Lower Udenyca Volume, Prices
Coherus BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: CHRS) Q4 net revenue was $73.4 million for Q4 FY21 compared to $110.4 million for the same period in 2020, missing estimates of $85.81 million.
- The decline was primarily due to a decrease in the number of units of Udenyca sold and a reduction in net realized price due to increased competition and COVID-19 impacts.
- The company posted an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.46), beating the consensus of $(0.51).
- During the quarter, FDA approved Yusimry (adalimumab-aqvh), a Humira biosimilar. Coherus plans the U.S. launch of Yusimry after July 1, 2023, per the terms of an agreement with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV).
- Related: Coherus' Udenyca Body Injector At par With Pre-filled syringe.
- "In 2022, we expect to launch two new products, if approved, including our first immuno-oncology antibody, toripalimab, addressing an unmet need in nasopharyngeal carcinoma, as well as CIMERLI," said Denny Lanfear, CEO.
- Coherus projects combined R&D and SG&A expenses in 2022 to be $415 million - $450 million, excluding a potential $25 million milestone payable upon FDA approval of the toripalimab for nasopharyngeal carcinoma and the $35 million exercise the option for the license to JS006, which is expected to close in Q1 FY22.
- Price Action: CHRS shares closed lower by 2.50% at $12.85 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap General