 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coherus BioSciences' Q4 Sales Fall 34% On Lower Udenyca Volume, Prices
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 5:51am   Comments
Share:
Coherus BioSciences' Q4 Sales Fall 34% On Lower Udenyca Volume, Prices

Coherus BioSciences Inc's (NASDAQ: CHRSQ4 net revenue was $73.4 million for Q4 FY21 compared to $110.4 million for the same period in 2020, missing estimates of $85.81 million.

  • The decline was primarily due to a decrease in the number of units of Udenyca sold and a reduction in net realized price due to increased competition and COVID-19 impacts.
  • The company posted an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.46), beating the consensus of $(0.51).
  • During the quarter, FDA approved Yusimry (adalimumab-aqvh), a Humira biosimilar. Coherus plans the U.S. launch of Yusimry after July 1, 2023, per the terms of an agreement with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV).
  • Related: Coherus' Udenyca Body Injector At par With Pre-filled syringe.
  • "In 2022, we expect to launch two new products, if approved, including our first immuno-oncology antibody, toripalimab, addressing an unmet need in nasopharyngeal carcinoma, as well as CIMERLI," said Denny Lanfear, CEO.
  • Coherus projects combined R&D and SG&A expenses in 2022 to be $415 million - $450 million, excluding a potential $25 million milestone payable upon FDA approval of the toripalimab for nasopharyngeal carcinoma and the $35 million exercise the option for the license to JS006, which is expected to close in Q1 FY22.
  • Price Action: CHRS shares closed lower by 2.50% at $12.85 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRS)

Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q4 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Unit Announces Research Collaboration With Remix, Regencell Touts COVID Data, Decision Day For Agios
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2022
A Preview Of Coherus BioSciences's Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 13-19): Agios FDA Meeting, Avenue Adcom, Earnings And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com