Coherus' Udenyca Body Injector At par With Pre-filled syringe

- Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) announced results from a bioequivalence study of Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) administered via a proprietary on-body injector (OBI) device compared to the currently marketed Udenyca pre-filled syringe (PFS).
- The study met all PK bioequivalence primary endpoints and the key secondary pharmacodynamic endpoint of ANC (absolute neutrophil count).
- No new safety signals were observed.
- The study enrolled 189 subjects randomized 1:1 to receive one of two treatment sequences of Udenyca OBI followed by PFS, or the reverse, with a treatment interval of 6 to 8 weeks.
- Coherus plans a 2022 submission to the FDA of a prior approval supplement to seek marketing authorization for the UDENYCA® OBI and anticipates a standard 10-month review period.
- Coherus expects the commercial launch of the Udenyca OBI directly post-approval.
- Udenyca is a leukocyte growth factor indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies.
