Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 To Miss March Timeline: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 3:43pm   Comments
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine is delayed by several weeks due to a slower-than-expected data gathering process, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Germany's Bild.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

