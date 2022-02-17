Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 To Miss March Timeline: Reuters
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine is delayed by several weeks due to a slower-than-expected data gathering process, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Germany's Bild.
- Once the vaccine is ready, the company would assess whether it was still needed, Sahin said.
- "If the wave ends, that does not mean it can't begin again," he told Bild in a video interview.
- "I really don't see the situation as dramatic anymore," he said, referring to how the coronavirus would develop in the future.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are down 4.16% at $158.61, PFE stock is down 1.34% at $49.02 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
