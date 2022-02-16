 Skip to main content

ICER's Report Suggests Benefits Of Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Not Better Than Other Diabetes Drugs
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 1:57pm   Comments
Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) casts doubts on Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) tirzepatide, a type II diabetes candidate, about its usefulness to patients compared to the rivals.

  • The ICER released its report, giving evidence for the drug a “B+” rating and saying, “the evidence provides high certainty that tirzepatide delivers at least a small net health benefit when added to background therapy, with the possibility of a substantial net health benefit.”
  • However, ICER’s Jon Campbell, SVP for health economics, said that some uncertainty still exists.
  • “When compared to injectable semaglutide in one head-to-head trial, tirzepatide showed a greater decrease in HbA1c levels, weight, triglycerides, and blood pressure,” Campbell said in a statement. “However, studies of cardiovascular outcomes with tirzepatide have not been concluded, and therefore there is still uncertainty on its true comparative clinical effectiveness about other available treatment options.”
  • Related: Eli Lilly Shares Positive Tirzepatide Data At EASD Annual Meeting.
  • When ICER took a vote on clinical effectiveness, here’s what ended up happening:
  • A unanimous majority (13-0) found the evidence for tirzepatide is enough to demonstrate a net health benefit when tirzepatide added to background therapy is compared to background therapy alone.
  • A slight majority (7-6) found that the evidence is inadequate to demonstrate a net health benefit when tirzepatide added to background therapy is compared to injectable Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic (semaglutide). 
  • A majority (10-2 with 1 abstention) found that the evidence is insufficient to demonstrate a net health benefit when tirzepatide added to background therapy is compared to Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance (empagliflozin).
  • The estimated annualized health benefit price benchmark range for tirzepatide is $5,500-$5,700 a year as per ICER. The Company predicted the drug price of around $4,643.50, based on injectable semaglutide.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.85% at $245.91 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

