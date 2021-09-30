 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Eli Lilly Shares Positive Tirzepatide Data At EASD Annual Meeting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:
Eli Lilly Shares Positive Tirzepatide Data At EASD Annual Meeting
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLYposted data from the SURPASS-3 CGM sub-study of tirzepatide in a subpopulation of 243 participants who wore continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for 7 to 10 days at baseline.
  • Related Link: Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Tops Novo's Semaglutide In Late-Stage Diabetes Study.
  • All three tirzepatide doses led to more time in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL), improved glycemic variability, and numerically less time in hypoglycemia than titrated insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes.
  • Specifically, at 52 weeks, participants taking tirzepatide spent 72.6% of the 24 hours in tight target range (71-140 mg/dL) for pooled 10 mg and 15 mg arms, an average of approximately six more hours than those taking insulin degludec (48.0%).
  • Lilly also shared data MRI sub-study showing that tirzepatide led to greater improvements in liver fat content (LFC) and abdominal adipose tissue than titrated insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes.
  • Participants taking tirzepatide at 52 weeks showed a greater absolute reduction from baseline in LFC for pooled 10 mg and 15 mg arms (-8.09% from 15.67% at baseline) than insulin degludec (-3.38% from 16.58% at baseline), the primary endpoint.
  • Also, a greater relative reduction from baseline in LFC (29.78%-47.11% across the three doses) compared to 11.17% for insulin degludec.
  • The data were presented at the 57th European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting.
  • Also Read: Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Non-Inferior To Titrated Insulin Glargine In Type 2 Diabetes Patients.
  • Price Action: LLY stock traded 0.16% higher at $230.72 premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

Citi Upgrades This Big Pharma Stock On Positive Alzheimer's Expectations
Why Eli Lilly Shares Are Moving Higher Today
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eli Lilly
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
FDA Expands Lilly's Erbitux Label For Colorectal Cancer Setting
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Diabetes Phase 3 Trial Type 2 DiabetesBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com